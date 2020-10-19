Iron Man balloon wreaks havoc in Greater Noida; many thought it was an alien

greater noida: Anxiety gripped locals in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Saturday as they noticed a strange flying object in the sky that later turned out to be an Ironman' shaped balloon filled with air, according to police.



The object was spotted in the sky in the Dankaur area in the morning and later landed in a canal near Bhatta Parsaul village, where a crowd had gathered to see what some of them thought was an alien, officials said.

It was a balloon filled with air that had gone up in the sky and later came down and got stuck in the bushes along the canal. A part of the balloon was touching the flowing water in the canal which had led the balloon to shake a little. Unbeknown to the spectators, this made for an anxious watch, Dankaur SHO Anil Kumar Pandey said.

He said a major reason behind the anxiety among people was the unusual shape of the balloon.

It was shaped like the Ironman (fictional superhero character) given its colour and design. This was an unusual sight so some people even thought it was an alien, or something like that, and were apprehensive, Pandey said.