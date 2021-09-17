IRCTC opens executive lounge facility at NDLS

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to open a new world class Executive Lounge at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) for offering an enhanced travel experience to the rail passengers.



The lounge has been set up on first floor of platform no.1 of NDLS towards Paharganj side. It aims to provide all services and facilities required for comfortable wait for the passengers during pre-departures and post arrivals.

A new capsule elevator has been installed for facilitating the entry of the passengers to the lounge.

Passengers will be able to access to this facility with nominal entry charges of Rs 150 plus taxes for an hour and Rs 99 for each extra hour of stay.

The lounge will be offering the visitors with a wide range of complimentary and paid services such as channel music, Wi-Fi, TV, beverages, buffet, recliners, luggage racks, restrooms, newspapers and magazines on display and a fully operational business centre with computer, printer, photostat and fax facility.