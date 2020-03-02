IPU to start online admission process from today

New Delhi: IP University is going to start the online admission process for around 37,000 seats available in about 100 different programs, ranging from under graduate to research level programs, from Tuesday.

The university is going to offer five new academic programs from this academic session.

In a major examination reform, aimed at checking the shortcomings of traditional OMR based tests already in use, for the first time, the University is going to introduce Computer Based Test (CBT) for admissions in 68 programs for the academic session 2020.

The University has also tied up with 'EdCIL' for conducting these Computer Based Tests. EdCIL is a well-known name for conducting such type of computer-based tests on a large scale with accuracy.