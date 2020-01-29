IPU professor wins prestigious award
New Delhi: Professor AL Saini of Management at University School of Management Studies (USMS), IP University was recently conferred with coveted Fellow CSI Award at a function organised at Orissa.
The Award was given by Orissa Chief Minister Navin Patnaik. Prof. Saini is the recipient of many national and international awards so far for his outstanding contribution in the field of academics, innovation and research.
He is also holding the charge of Director - Development and University - Industry Interaction Cell of the
University.
