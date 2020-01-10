IPU kicks off nat'l seminar on Judicial delays
New Delhi: The University School of Law and Legal Studied of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University on Friday kicked off a two-day national seminar on 'Jusicial Delay: Maladies and Remedies' at the varsity's Dwarka Campus.
The event was inaugurated by Professor AP Singh, Dean of USLLS and saw Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva of the Delhi High Court delivering the keynote address. He spoke from professional experience, focusing on technological developments affecting the legal system. The Seminar is divided in six technical sessions focusing on judicial delay - introspecting the purposes of judicial system, judicial delay and quality of justice, primary judiciary, infrastructure bottlenecks and its impact and vacancies in primary judiciary and its impact.
