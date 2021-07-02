IPU: Dy CM Sisodia lays foundation stone for new placement centre

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a new placement centre, open air theatre and auditorium and the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University here. He said that the pandemic has hit the education sector the hardest.

While addressing the attendees of the event, Delhi's Education Minister went on to say that the pandemic had presented administrations with an opportunity to revamp the education system to one that focuses more on teaching students how to learn and think. "We have to decide whether we should continue to teach our children using archaic and traditional approaches or really teach them how to learn," he said.

He said that it would be "incredibly unfair" to students if traditional teaching methods were continued at this time. IPU Vice-Chancellor, Professor (Dr) Mahesh Verma also attended ceremony and said the project will be completed on a budget of Rs 25 crore. He added that the auditorium will have a capacity of 750 while the open-air theatre will have 1,500 seats.