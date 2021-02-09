IPS officer to students: Focus, discipline and hard work are mantras of success

New Delhi: Delhi government school students interacted with Udit Prakash Rai, Director of Education (DoE) and IPS officer Ingit Pratap Singh, (DCP South West) as part of a an initiative taken by the government for children aspiring to enter the civil services.



Rai, an IAS officer, and Singh interacted with 75 students from classes 9-12, who attended the event at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Rouse Avenue while 10,000 students participated online.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also joined the interaction and exhorted students to follow their dream with full passion. He said, "One should not study for just marks, one should study to learn. That way, study never seems like a burden". He further added that along with knowledge and skills, one should be passionate about their dreams. Sisodia also visited the construction of a new school building in Mehram Nagar area which is expected to be completed by year end.

"I inspected the construction work of a new school building in Mehram Nagar with my fellow MLA @virenderrkadian and Directorate of Education @uditprakash. The school was running in a 60-year-old building. The first part of the new building will be built by June this year," Sisodia said in a tweet.

Singh shared his four fold mantra for success — focus, discipline, hard work and perseverance while Rai said that it is the government's vision to infuse confidence in the students through these interactions and make them aim high.

"There isn't any difference between you and us. We were once in your place. With hard work and determination, you'll be able to achieve your dreams and become an inspiration to many," the IAS officer added.

Singh stressed on the importance of choosing subjects one is interested in and being as passionate about the preparation as one is about cracking the exam. He spoke about having a bird's eye view along with an ant's eye view. "One should not have superficial knowledge; having in-depth knowledge is of utmost importance."

Under the program, UPSC aspirants in Delhi schools get a chance to interact with young IAS or IPS officers every month. The officers share their

experiences, strategies and insights about UPSC exam preparation to help students develop a better understanding of the exam.