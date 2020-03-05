IP University organises workshop on 'Ecosystem Adaptation in River Basins'
New Delhi: University School of Environmental Management, IP University organized a two-day workshop on "Ecosystem Adaptation in River Basins" at university campus. The work shop was inaugurated by environmental crusader Rajendra Singh, popularly known as the 'Waterman of India'. The Vice Chancellor of the University Professor Mahesh Verma presided over the function.
In his key note address, Rajendra Singh emphasised on the importance of life giving rivers and their vast basins. In his welcome address, the Dean – USEM Prof. N C Gupta gave light on the significance of river basins and ecosystem adaptability. A book published especially for the occasion was also released on the occasion.
The workshop covered many themes including ecosystem based adaptations, its measure and value for adapting to climate change and reducing disaster risk, governance, sustainability and applications of ecosystem based adaptation in river
basins.
The workshop induced the ideas, ecosystem based adaptationmeasures and integrated management strategies regarding ecosystem services and biodiversity protection. It helped to understand how we can use biodiversity and ecosystem services as an overall adaptation strategy to help people adapt to the adverse effects of climate change.
A visit to the Yamuna Biodiversity Park was also organized during the workshop to promote the educational, conversational and recreational skills among the participants.
