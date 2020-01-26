IP University observes National Voters' Day

New Delhi: IP University observed National Voters' Day at the Dwarka campus of the University.



The students and staff of the varsity actively participated in the ceremony to promote democratic electoral participation. Voters' Pledge was also taken on the occasion.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof Mahesh Verma, Registrar Mr Ravi Dadhich and other senior officers of the University were present in the ceremony. National Voters' Day is being celebrated across the country today to register the newly eligible young voters in the electoral roll and also to promote electoral participation.