IP University holds Paralegal Training

New Delhi: A two-day paralegal training was organised by GGSIPU (Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University) National Service Scheme (NSS) cell on Friday in collaboration with Delhi State Legal Service Authority (DSLSA) for the students of USLLS & affiliated law colleges of the University where more than 100 students participated.



A panel of eight resource persons, including judges and eminent persons, were invited to train and equip students for the training of Para Legal volunteers.

Amongst them Kanwal Jeet Arora (Member Secretary, DSLSA) who discussed the introduction to Legal Sevices Authority's Act and its activities and role and responsibilities of PLV's, Sandeep Gupta (Secretary, Central DSLSA) discussed Laws on children with special emphasis on cyber crime.

Subimal Banerjee (Program Co-ordinator SPYM) discussed on drug abuse amongst children indications and rehabilitation and CNCP, while KB Rai.

Discussed on the RTI Act, Namrita Aggarwal (Add. Secretary DSLSA) discussed on the overview of the criminal justice system and schemes of DSLSA. Manu Goel (secretary South West DLSA Dwarka) discussed on laws relating to women, Chander Jit Singh (Secretary, New Delhi DSLSA) discussed on rights of transgender and laws relating to senior citizens and Vikas Chandwani (soft skill trainer and coach) discussed on the effective communication and interpersonal

skills.