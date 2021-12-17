Invite ideas for permanent solution to air pollution: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court directed the Commission for Air Quality Management on Thursday to invite suggestions of the public and experts about a permanent solution to the problem of air pollution in Delhi-NCR. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of a report filed by the commission which informed it that a decision to lift the ban on certain industries has been taken.

"The committee's report states measures that have been taken. So far as construction activities have been taken it's been stated that a decision will be taken tomorrow. We will list the matter in the first week of February. Meanwhile, we direct the commission to invite suggestions of the general public and experts about a permanent solution to the pollution," the bench also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant said.

At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that operation of industrial processes related to milk, dairy processing, manufacture of drugs, life-saving medicines and medical equipment has been permitted.

He said some industries were permitted for eight hours, some industries said their nature of industries is such that eight hours is not sufficient. "We have asked them to have a continuous process but five days not seven days. And we have staggered industries so they don't function on the same days, Mehta said.

"Thermal power plants that are closed will remain shut but more will not be closed. Decision on construction activities will be taken tomorrow. Hospital constructions are permitted, while trucks, etc. continue to be banned," he submitted.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the petitioners in the case, said only short-term measures have been proposed and the problem of air pollution, long-term permanent measures are needed. "These (submitted by SG) are short-term measures. I've some suggestions. Some permanent solution has to be found," Singh said.

The bench, however, asked him to submit suggestions that would be considered by an expert group constituted by the commission.

The commission has told the top court that milk and dairy processing units, medicines, drugs and life-saving equipment industries have been allowed to resume full-time operations.

Besides these, paper and pulp processing industries have been allowed to work five times a week while paddy, rice industries and textile, garment units have been permitted to work five days a week. The commission further told the apex court that power plants have been permitted to operate keeping in view the demand for power.

The ban on construction activities, however, will continue and schools will also continue to function through online mode for the time being which will be reviewed again today (December 17).

The bench has been passing orders on a plea filed by Aditya Dubey seeking urgent steps to improve the air quality in Delhi-NCR.