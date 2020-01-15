Investigators may use Egmont Group route for exchanging info to combat money laundering, terror financing: MHA

New Delhi: "The investigating officers (IOs) under your jurisdiction may be advised to use Egmont route as the first line of action for exchange of information and intelligence to combat money laundering and terrorist financing," reads the letter written by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to Commissioner of Delhi Police and directors of intelligence and security agencies.



The letter accessed by Millennium Post reads, "As you are aware that robust international cooperation is a key to fight against the menace of terror financing. As of now, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have been seeking international cooperation through two modes i.e Letters Rogatory (LR) and Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT).

"In LR, formal requests for judicial assistance is made by a court in one country to a court in another country whereas MLAT is an agreement between the two or more countries for the purpose of gathering and exchanging information, for assistance in such cases. But these routes are generally time taking and sometimes, even receive a sovereign refusal," reads the

letter.

Therefore, it is suggested that LEAs may also use the Egmont Group for the sharing of financial intelligence.

"Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs), as a network of FIUs of different countries, provides a platform for the secure exchange of expertise and financial intelligence to combat money laundering and terrorist financing (ML/TF)," reads the letter.

According to the letter, the tracking of foreign funding in foreign locations relating to money laundering and terrorist financing is being handled through Egmont Secured Web (ESW) by FIU-India. The ESW connects FIU-India to 156 FIUs of different countries.

"It is, therefore requested that the concerned investigating officers under your jurisdiction may be advised that they may use Egmont route, through FIU-India as the first line of action for exchange of information and intelligence.

In order to get easier access, the maximum number of identifiers may be listed in such requests made to FIU-India.

Sources said that the letter was sent last year to all Director General of Police or all states, UTs and Directors of IB, DRI, ED, NIA and NCB.