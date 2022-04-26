Int'l drug cartel busted, contraband valued at Rs 6 cr seized

new delhi: A team of Special Cell busted an international narcotic drugs syndicate by arresting its three key members, police said. The arrested drug suppliers were identified as Izchukwu Amara (29), a Nigerian national, currently residing in the Mohan Garden area, Ankit Sagar (24), a resident of Gurugram and Abhinandan, also from



Gurugram. Cops recovered 550 gms of crystal methamphetamine and 470 gms of heroin from the arrested trio, they said, adding its street values came up to around Rs 6 crore.

The accused have been found indulging in sending parcels of various types of narcotic recreational or party drugs including heroin, crystal methamphetamine (ice), meow-meow, MDMA, ephedrine to other countries of Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia etc through Delhi-based courier companies like DTDC, FedEx, DHL, UPS, Shri Maruti, Parackon, Continental etc., the police said. A case under appropriate sections of the NDPS Act was registered in the Special Cell police station in this regard.