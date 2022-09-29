Interstate drug racket busted in Capital, nine arrested, narcotics worth Rs 1 crore recovered

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has busted interstate drugs rackets and arrested nine drug traffickers, including a Delhi University graduate and the son of a businessman in separate operations, cops said on Tuesday. Out of nine, six suppliers belong to Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and three were receivers residing in Delhi and NCR.



Police have recovered a huge quantity of prohibited drugs, including charas worth Rs 1 crore, 51 kg ganja, and 50 grams of MDMA from their possession, they said. Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special CP, Crime Branch said that the Crime Branch unit of Delhi Police, in a specific drive against the supply of illegal drugs in Delhi, has launched several operations to eradicate the drug menace prevalent among youngsters.

"In the first operation, our team received specific information regarding the movement of an SUV 300 carrying charas from Kasol, Himachal to supply to someone in Delhi's Azadpur Mandi. Subsequently, a trap was laid, and two persons namely Chand Kumar (22) and Tejinder Kumar (22), residents of Kullu, Himachal Pradesh were arrested.

"One packet containing 590 grams of charas concealed under the gear glove box was recovered from the car. Meanwhile, the receiver of charas, Rajan Narula (30), a resident of Inderpuri, Delhi, was apprehended after a long chase. Narula converts purchased charas into small packets and sells it to his customers," the official said. Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special CP further said that the second tip-off was received about the same module of Himachal Pradesh. Further, another trap was laid near Shubham Nursery, Bijawasan-Najafgarh Road, Bijwasan Delhi. At about 12.30 pm, one grey Swift Baleno was intercepted and two persons were apprehended.

One packet containing 528 grams of charas was recovered from their possession. During interrogation, it was revealed that Goverdhan alias Bittu came from Kasol to deliver this consignment to the car driver Amit. The traffickers adopted roads via Madhya Pradesh and Agra for smuggling from Andra Pradesh to Delhi and usually takes 5-6 days in reaching Delhi. They sell drugs at more than double the price after trafficking.

"In the third operation, the team laid a trap in Old Seemapuri, Delhi and intercepted a Honda City and recovered 51 kg ganja and arrested of two suppliers Salman (27) and Talim alias Talib (24), both are resident of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli. On sustained interrogation, the duo disclosed that they smuggled the illegal ganja from Ankapalli, Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh for supply in Delhi, NCR, and Meerut, UP, and one receiver Shahrukh alias Shan. Shahrukh (25), a resident of UP's Meerut, had been arrested before the operation. He is the receiver of banned narcotics substances and is instrumental in all the affairs of offense," the official added.

"However, in the last operation, 30-year-old Aakash alias Bhanu, a resident of MCD Flats, Nimri Colony, Delhi was arrested by the Crime Branch team. He raised some the suspicion of the team and on searching him, 50 gms of MDMA (a prescribed commercial quantity) was recovered from his possession. MDMA (Ecstasy/Molly) is a stimulant drug that can cause hallucinations. The drug is popular among teens and youth who go to clubs, concerts, or "rave" parties, the official added.

Aakash Mahla belongs to an affluent family. He completed his education at Delhi University. Though he is trying to get a government job, he is under the heavy influence of the rowdy image of his close friends and got into drugs.

He started his own business of supplying MDMA. His father is a businessman and his mother is a teacher in a Delhi government school, a police official said.

During interrogation, it was revealed from the Himachal Pradesh module that they procured charas from sources in nearby villages in Himachal Pradesh and supplied them in different states at higher prices. The receivers in Delhi purchased this charas to sell them in smaller quantity to their customers in Gurgaon, Delhi, and NCR, police officials said.