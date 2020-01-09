Interstate co-ordination meeting held at PHQ

New Delhi: An interstate co-ordination meeting aimed towards strengthening the cooperation and coordination in order to address the various issues related to policing in NCR was held under the chairmanship of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi at PHQ in Jai Singh Road.



The main objective of the meeting was to improve coordination for smooth conduct of the forthcoming General Legislative Assembly Elections and Republic Day arrangements 2020 as well as to share terror-related intelligence and inputs about various extremist outfits and their designs in the prevailing circumstances. Additional PRO (Delhi Police) Anil Mittal said that senior officers of Delhi Police and their counterparts from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Chandigarh attended the meeting.

"Stress was laid upon intensive and co-ordinated checking and patrolling at vulnerable points to check movement of illicit liquor, firearms, cash and musclemen," said Mittal.

Further, it was decided to strengthen counter-terrorism measures. It was also resolved to launch a concerted drive against interstate groups of criminals and taking preventive action against the supply of firearms, ammunition, sharp edged weapons and smuggling, illicit trade of liquor across the border towards Delhi especially during election time.