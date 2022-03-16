Interstate arms racket busted, 10 guns seized

New Delhi: In 24 hours, the Delhi Police again busted an interstate illegal arms racket with the arrest of two active members of the syndicate. Special Cell of the city police launched a special drive against interstate suppliers of illegal firearms across Delhi-NCR.



During surveillance, it was found out that illegal weapons are mainly trafficked in Delhi from the areas of Khargaon, Dhar, Sendwa, Badwani and Burhanpur of Madhya Pradesh.

On March 12, based on specific information, a trap was laid near gate No.1 Indraprastha Park, MG Marg, Delhi, and a member of this arms syndicate — Sajid Ahmad (32), a resident of Khatauli, Muzaffarnagar of Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended.

Police said that he reached there to deliver a huge consignment of illegal arms to his other associates after procuring the same from Sendwa of Madhya Pradesh.

Total 10 illegal arms- 5 semi-automatic sophisticated pistols and 5 country-made pistols were recovered from the bag of the accused.