International immigration racket busted, 2 held

New Delhi: Delhi Police recently busted an international immigration racket involved in duping people on the pretext of sending them to foreign shores with the arrest of a Mumbai based agent.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), IGI Airport, Tanu Sharma confirmed that the arrested agent is involved in arranging forged passports with the help of his accomplice based in Gujarat and Mumbai. A case under sections 420/468/471/102B IPC and 12 PP Act was registered at the IGI Airport police station here.

"On June 6, one pax namely Ravi Rameshbhai Chaudhary holding Indian Passport Number-M903933 who was deported from Kuwait by flight No. KU-383, approached for Arrival Immigration clearance. The passenger was in possession of a fake passport. During scrutiny by immigration officials, the passport appeared to be doubtful and later it was found that the said passport was duplicate. Accordingly, a case was registered," DCP said.

The investigating team arrested accused Ravi Rameshbhai Chaudhary who was thoroughly interrogated. He disclosed that he came in contact with some agents namely Narayanbhai, Zakir Yusuf Shaikh and Mushtaq aka Jamil Picturewala — all are residents of Gujarat and Mumbai. Initially, it was assured to Ravi by the local agent Narayanbhai in Gujarat that his fake passport and visa will be arranged in lieu of Rs 65 lakh and Narayan Bhai shared the contacts of his associates namely Zakir Yusuf Shaikh and Jamil Picturewala based in Mumbai. The deal was finalised for Rs 65 lakh and pax Ravi paid Rs15,00,000 cash in advance to alleged agent Narayanbhai.

Accused Narayanbhai told Ravi to contact his associates Zakir Yusuf Shaikh and Jamil Picturewala who operates a human trafficking racket from Delhi and Mumbai. The pax sent his photograph and signature to the accused on WhatsApp. After receiving his photo and signature, Jamil arranged a fake passport in the name of Ravi on the instructions of Zakir Yusuf Shaikh in Mumbai. Thereafter, a fake schengen visa of Netherland was obtained. The pax was supposed to travel to Mexico from Netherland and then illegally to the US. The rest of the deal amount was to be delivered to Narayanbhai Chaudhary by the family of the passenger on his arrival in the US.

After hearing about the arrest of Ravi, Narayanbhai, Zakir and Jamil Picturewala fled from Gujarat and Mumbai and continuously kept on changing their locations. Their call details were minutely scrutinised and team zeroed on the movement of Narayanbhai Chaudhary, Zakir and Mushtaq.

However, later the team intercepted the movement of accused Jamil in Mumbai on August, 3.