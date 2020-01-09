Internal probe panel formed: JNU admin to investigate own lapses

New Delhi: Four days after the JNU attacks on Sunday evening, Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar has now formed a five-member panel to look into any lapses on his own administration's part and investigate the incident, where around 35 people, including students and teachers were brutally attacked inside the campus.



The administration has not yet filed a police complaint in the case. Kumar added that his administration will also "recommended measures" to ensure the safety of students in the campus, according to Kumar, calls for whose resignation just grew louder and spread across the country on Thursday.

"Identifying weaker security areas, ensuring installation of CCTVs and other measures to increase students safety, will be the areas, the committee will also look into," Kumar added.

A group of masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus on January 5, prompting the university administration to call in the police. At least 35 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the violence. They were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and discharged on Monday. The attacks came as the students of the varsity boycotted the semester's exam registration in protest against the fee-hike issue, which has trouble JNU since last October.

The HRD Ministry has also strongly rebuked the V-C for not adhering to its advise on reaching out to students and faculty to arrive at a solution at the earliest. In fact, the MHRD has also said that Kumar had shown little interest in attending the High-Powered Committee meetings over the fee-hike issue.