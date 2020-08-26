Internal probe ordered as child rights body seeks action taken report

new delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday initiated a departmental inquiry into an incident where a constable was seen brutally beating a child in south-west Delhi's RK Puram area in a video that quickly went viral on social media.



Significantly, the Delhi Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has now also taken cognizance of the incident and directed the police here to submit an action taken report in the case.

In the video, a policeman was seen beating a boy with a stick and the child was crying. A passerby had recorded the incident. Another person who was present at the spot informed the constable about the person recording the video. The constable then shouts asking who was recording the video, following which the man responds that he was.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Devender Arya said that on the night of August 22-23, the beat staff in the area patrolling near Ekta Vihar JJ camp saw four to five boys loitering and sitting around a public toilet. Since they were briefed about repeated concerns raised by women of the nearby JJ camps who had been using this public toilet especially in the night, were asked to leave the place immediately.

"During their second round around 3 am, they again saw them back and were chased away. An enquiry has been ordered into the conduct of constable as shown in the video," the DCP said.

Additional DCP (South West) Ingit Pratap Singh said, "An inquiry regarding this video has been ordered, which will be conducted by Additional DCP-rank officer, disciplinary action against the staff will be initiated based on the outcome of the inquiry."

After the video went viral, the DCPCR sent a notice to Delhi Police in this regard. "We have sent a notice to Delhi Police and sought action taken report in the case," DCPCR (Chairperson) Anurag Kundu said, adding that they have also asked for identification of the police officials in the video. "The sequence of the events, as disclosed from the video, prima facie give rise to occurence of offences under sections 166, 321, 322 and section 75 of JJ Act 2015," read the DCPCR notice.