Interlocutors inspect road blockade, talks continue

New Delhi: The two interlocutors on Thursday went ahead to look at the roads that are blocked and find a possible solution. Sadhna Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde along with two protesters and the cops went to have a look at the placement of the barricades and analyse if any solution to ease to the problem of the commuters on the Delhi-Noida stretch via Kalindi Kunj could be reached. The move came after the Shaheen Bagh women expressed their inability to shift position to some other location.



Ritu Kaushik, a protester said, "It took the government more than two months to listen to us even after the road was blocked and people were troubled. If we sit at some other isolated location we would sit there for years but no one would listen, that's the reason why we don't want to go anywhere from here but home after our demands are met."

Sadhna Ramchandran comforted the protester and said, "We understand your point...Shaheen Bagh barkarar rahte hue koi hal nikle (We too want that a solution should be found without displacing Shaheen bagh)."

Another woman protester, who went emotional in her speech said, "We are not here at will, it is the Prime Minister who has compelled us to sit here and protest."

Responding to her Hegde said, "We have seen many Prime Ministers come and go. Whoever comes in power and runs the country, sometimes some could be right and some could be wrong. Whatever you are saying the whole country is listening and also the PM."

He also went ahead and quoted Habib Jalib poetry "Tumhse pahle vo jo ek shaks yaha takht nashin tha... usko bhi khud ke kuda hone pe utna hi yaqeen tha."

The tent of Shaheen Bagh went emotional, when a man named Imran, along with his two daughters, Hida and Ahra both class one and seventh-grade students went in tears in front of the mediators.

"I am scared and my daughters are scared too. What will happen to us? I want to live under the shadow of this Tiranga, plz show us some way," Imran said before breaking down in tears.

Sadhana then comforted the man and said, "The Dadis of Shaheen Bagh have been protesting boldly despite their age, they should be an inspiration for you. Your children are the future of this country."

The talks would again resume on Friday as the two interlocutors after analysing the road blockade would come to Shaheen Bagh to discuss the matter further.