Intensify vaccination drive, Ghaziabad DM tells private hospitals

Ghaziabad/Noida: Aiming to intensify the Covid vaccination, Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey, has urged private hospitals to inoculate more people focusing on the age group of 18-45 year. The DM also suggested these hospitals to conduct the inoculation drive at centralised locations like a community halls, school, mall on any other such place.



While these private hospitals are charging fees for vaccination, people are turning up in large number as the process is easier as compared to government vaccination centre. The administration is providing vaccine stock to the government vaccination centers while the private hospitals will have to arrange vaccines on their own.

"We have directed private hospitals to intensify vaccination drive and increase the per day target of vaccination. Our priority is to vaccinate more and more people in less time so that the spread can be contained. We have urged Max Hospital in Vaishali to inoculate as many as 5,000 beneficiaries every day," said Pandey.

Meanwhile in GB Nagar, the vaccination drive is under way at government as well as 10 drive-through vaccination centers.

"The GB Nagar district has a population of 21 lakh people out of which around 16 lakh people are short listed to be given the vaccines. Over 5 lakhs 80 thousand people have been successfully inoculated till now which is around 31 per cent of the total population to be vaccinated. The drive is underway at government as well as private medical institutions," said Rakesh Chauhan, district information officer, GB Nagar.

The administration is focusing on setting up more vaccination camps at border areas considering these areas as more vulnerable to the spread of infection. Also, to fight the third wave of Covid which is believed to effect children more, the administration will inoculate parents who have small kids and age between 33-45 year.