Intensify cleanliness of streets ahead of rainy season: Min Hussain

New DElhi: In order to launch a special cleanliness drive in the city with public participation, Cabinet Minister & MLA of Ballimaran Imran Hussain on Tuesday participated in the special cleanliness drive in his assembly constituency. The Minister along with the Deputy Commissioner City SP Zone took stock of the conditions of the road and directed officials to maintain cleanliness and not let the garbage pile up on the corners of the road.



During the visit, the Minister stressed upon the need to maintain cleanliness and proper hygiene in the area in view of the ensuing rainy season. He also directed the MCD officials to expeditiously dispose of the garbage and spray insecticides on a regular basis in areas where the garbage is collected, for prevention of vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya, etc. Hussain said that the drainage maintenance work should be executed on priority basis to avoid littering on road and to ensure disposal of filth in the area on a continuous basis.

The Minister also directed the officials to maintain cleanliness on footpaths, so that the pedestrians do not face difficulties while walking around in the area. Imran Hussain also said that the Delhi government is putting forward its best efforts to make the city clean for all the citizens.