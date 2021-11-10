Integrated structure with flyover, metro line on separate decks gets govt approval

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday approved the construction of an integrated structure between the Metro Stations at Yamuna Vihar and Bhajanpura of Maujpur-Majlis Park Corridor by sanctioning Rs 220.10 crore. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.



The PWD flyover at lower deck and Metro Line at upper deck, the Delhi MRTS Phase IV project was approved on Tuesday which aims to save around Rs180 crore, the government said in a statement which also added that it has also approved the construction of six new building blocks in Netaji Subhash Technological University (NSUT) at a total cost Rs 230.61 crore.

Sisodia said that the number of students in the university has increased three times from 2,000 students in 2006-07 to 7,700 in 2020-23 session. He said that after the construction of new building blocks, which aims to meet the growing demand in the field of engineering and technology and will increase the capacity of the university by 3900 students.

The state's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that the flyover will save social cost in terms of inconvenience to the citizens, environmental effect and prove to be a game changer in the development of the city and is expected to be completed in two years.

The Minister further said that it will be a 1,457 m long

20 m wide six lane flyover covering two crossings — Karawal Nagar and Ghonda Chowk (Brijpuri) which will be crucial in eliminating traffic issues at the junctions and increasing the capacity of the existing road.

Sisodia said that the joint effort of DMRC and PWD will save about Rs 140 crore to the taxpayers in the construction of flyover and Rs 40 crore in the construction of metro. The cost of the flyover including shifting of utilities was Rs.359.70 but due to composite structure the cost was reduced by Rs 140 crore to Rs.220.10 crore.