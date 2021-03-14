Institutional FIR registered against patient's kin for attack on staff: RDA

New Delhi: Following the violent clash at Hindu Rao Hospital on Friday evening where doctors, nurses and other hospital staff were physically assaulted by the kith and kin of a deceased patient, the hospital's Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) has said that an FIR (institutional) has been registered. However, RDA president Abhimanyu Sardana said that it is as yet unknown if the attackers have been restrained or not, "although they should have been because it is a non-bailable offence".



The institutional FIR from Hindu Rao's side includes Delhi Medicare Service Personnel and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, (2008) and the Protection Of Medicare Service Persons And Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention Of Violence And Damage To Property) Act (2018), also called the Medical Protection Act (MPA), both of which grant healthcare workers protection against violence. Dr Sardana said that the perpetrators will also be charged with the Disaster Management Act (2005), among others.

Family and friends of a 34-year old patient had accused residents and senior doctors at Hindu Rao of medical negligence which resulted in the patients' death. The deceased was being treated for a heart attack. According to hospital staff, the attendants interfered in the treatment, at one point, barging into the medical emergency room to prevent doctors from administering CPR and chest compressions. The patient and his companions were all residents of slum colonies near the Malka Ganj area, not far from where most residents reside. Residents were given threats of violent beatings and even death. Keeping that in consideration, Hindu Rao hospital administration has given residents who were present at the scene of the incident the option to shift into the hostel. Other residents preferred to shift in with friends in the city as a temporary safety measure.

Several RDAs across Delhi expressed their support and solidarity with Hindu Rao residents and staff via letters and especially through social media. The RDA of Maulana Azad Medical College and associated hospitals wrote a letter to the Chief Minister, strongly condemning the violence against doctors and hoping for strict action and fast-tracked legal procedures.

"The security at hospitals has been left to contract companies which are incompetent to provide proper safety to doctors and crowd management. We urge you to kindly deploy paramilitary services or other competent government services, like Delhi Police, at all government hospitals just like other government institutes", the letter said.