Installation of mobile signal jammers, body scanners in progress to increase security of Tihar jail: Govt tells SC

New delhi: The Delhi Government has told the Supreme Court that it has taken measures to increase the security of the Tihar jail, which had come under the Court's scrutiny in the Unitech case following reports that the jail officials had acted in connivance with the accused Chandra brothers, legal news website Live Law reported.



On January 27, a bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah had directed the Central Government and the Delhi Government to coordinate with each other for improving the security measures in the Tihar jail. While the Delhi police comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Prison Department is under the Delhi Government. In the light of this fact, the bench had then said that there should be no "passing the buck" between the two governments and called for a coordinated effort.

On Wednesday (April 27), Advocate Gautam Narayan, appearing for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, submitted that to strengthen the security in jail, a system with regards to police tickets has been implemented to monitor the activities related to bringing of contrabands. He further submitted that police tickets around the jail in the immediate vicinity have been put up (6 outside Tihar & 5 around Rohini and Mandoli). He also infomred that jammers are being installed to prevent mobile phone signals. Steps, as directed by the top court, have been taken to remove the mobile towers from the vicinity of Tihar jail premises and detailed SOPs are being finalised by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Department of Telecom.

He said that the installation of mobile jammers, body scanners, and several other reformative measures suggested by the top court in view of the report of Delhi Commission of Police Rakesh Asthana has been undertaken.

He further submitted that beat patrolling has already started around the jail.

"Draft SOP has also been issued which was submitted to the office of Cabinet Secretary- that also is continuing.Traditional jammers are also being installed. On each of other aspects such as upgradation of medical infrastructure, all of that has been done. We are also attempting to raise a dog squad of our own," Advocate Gautam Naryan further informed.