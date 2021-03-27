Inspired by 'Special 26', gang robs doc's family; three held

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday arrested three people in a case of dacoity with a doctor's family by posing themselves as CBI officials in the Maurya Enclave area. As per the official, the accused were inspired by the movie 'Special 26' and looted in the same modus operandi as shown in the movie.

Three of them — Bittu (32), Surender (35) and Vibha (35) have been arrested while the other two managed to escape. Police have recovered cash of around Rs 36 lakh, jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh, 3,852 US dollars and 400 pounds from the accused.

DCP (North West) Usha Rangnani said on March 26, the complainant one Priyank Aggarwal told police that at about 6 pm, when he reached his home along with his father and driver from his clinic, four persons along with one woman entered his house forcefully representing themselves as CBI officials took their mobile phones and started searching their house by threatening them for black money.