'Inspired by films, three juveniles killed man'

New Delhi: The Delhi Police apprehended three juveniles who were involved in a murder case in the Jahangirpuri area that took place on Wednesday. Police said that the juveniles wanted to upload the video of this incident on Instagram to become famous as a gang but were apprehended by police before they could do so.



DCP Northwest Usha Rangnani said that during interrogation, the three juveniles confessed that they wanted to become famous after getting inspired by gangster movies. One of them also copied the looks of one of the characters shown in Pushpa movie. The dagger used in the murder has been recovered.

During the investigation, the deceased was identified as 24-year-old Shibu, a resident of north-west Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. Detailed analysis of several CCTV footages revealed three people scuffling with the deceased. "One of them started beating him with a stick and the other CCL held him from behind. The third CCL stabbed him with a dagger and fled from the spot," DCP Northwest added.