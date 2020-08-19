Inspector dies of Covid-19; 16th death in city police force

New Delhi: A 51-year-old Delhi Police Inspector died due to coronavirus at a city hospital on Tuesday morning, officials said. Sanjay Sharma, a 1997-batch officer, was posted at the Police Control Room (PCR) department in the south zone, they said.



He was suffering from pneumonia and was admitted to the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre in Vasant Kunj on Saturday. Later, he was found COVID-19 positive, a senior police officer said.

The inspector lost the battle against the contagious disease and died on Tuesday morning at the hospital, the officer said. He is survived by his wife and a son who is studying in IIT Delhi. "Extremely saddened at the death of Inspector Sanjay Sharma who lost his life in fight against COVID-19. A great loss for the organization. Directed @DelhiPolice for all possible help. My sincere condolences to the bereaved family members!," Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal tweeted.

"Delhi Police mourns the sad demise of Covid Warrior Inspr. Sanjay Sharma, age 51 yrs. posted with PCR, who succumbed to Coronavirus disease today morning at ISIC Vasant Kunj Delhi. He is survived by his wife and a son studying in IIT Delhi," tweeted Delhi Police.

More than 2,800 Delhi Police personnel have been infected with COVID-19 so far. Of these, more than 94 per cent have recovered and resumed duties, while 16 have succumbed to the disease. In a press statement, Delhi Police said that under their "Project Niramaya" they have largely managed to bring down the rate of infection among the force from a high of about 69 cases a day in mid-June to single-digit cases currently. It is also relevant that only 3.46 percent of the force has tested positive, and the recovery rate is at 93.56 percent. Currently, we have only 5.9 per cent active cases, the Delhi Police said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police in association with Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital started a "Plasma Donation Campaign" for Delhi Police personnel on Tuesday, under which six policemen donated their plasma and over 100 others pledged to donate

"On the first day, 118 Police Personnel from various Districts/Units got themselves registered for donating Plasma for the treatment of Covid-19 patients," tweeted Delhi Police.