'Inmates on interim bail to surrender from Nov 8'

New Delhi: Noting that there is no spread of COVID-19 in the jails, the Delhi High Court has directed the surrender of prisoners, who were released on interim bails, in a phased manner, starting November 8.



A bench headed by Justice Vipin Sanghi asked the jail authorities to make appropriate arrangements for the surrender, as scheduled, while also keeping in mind the guidelines issued by the government authorities to contain the spread of the virus.

The bench, also comprising Justices Rekha Palli and Talwant Singh, further directed that the interim orders passed in civil matters, which were given an extension from time to time, shall also cease to have an effect on their respective dates of next hearing.

The court was dealing with a suo motu case taken up by the court to extend interim orders on account of the second wave of the pandemic.

"793 undertrials involved in heinous crimes, who were granted interim bails by the District Courts, there shall be no further extension of interim bails under the orders of this Court.

As far as prisoners who were granted interim bails by this Court are concerned, they shall surrender before the concerned jail superintendent(s) on 20th November 2020," the court ordered.