Ink attack on woman who accused Rajasthan minister's son of rape

New Delhi: A 23-year-old woman, who has accused Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi's son Rohit Joshi of raping her, was allegedly attacked with blue ink near Kalindi Kunj Road in southeast Delhi, police said on Sunday. The attack took place on Saturday when the woman and her mother came to Delhi from Jaipur for some work, they said, adding that an FIR has been registered. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said a PCR call was received after some miscreants threw a liquid on a woman and ran away.

A preliminary enquiry revealed it was a blue liquid and looked like ink, the police said.

The victim gave a statement, saying she was walking with her mother near Kalindi Kunj Road on Saturday when two people in an auto-rickshaw threw something at her and fled. The woman was thoroughly examined at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, Pandey said.

"The blue liquid prima facie looks like ink. In the matter, a case under section 195 A (threatening any person to give false evidence), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Shaheen Bagh police station and an investigation is underway," she added.

The DCP said police are looking for CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits and ascertain the sequence of events.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal said she would be issuing a notice to the Delhi Police to file an FIR for the attack on the woman and accused Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of saving his minister's son.

"The girl who accused Rohit Joshi, son of Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi of rape was thrown some substance by two unidentified people in Delhi…..@ashokgehlot51 sir, instead of saving your minister's son, arrest him. I am issuing notice to Delhi Police for FIR on this attack (sic)," she tweeted.