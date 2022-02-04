Inhumane, says AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday in a statement called the MCD "inhumane" for issuing an order to fire doctors who have been seeking their salaries due since the last four months.



AAP's MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said that only in BJP's shrewd justice system can doctors be fired for asking for their unpaid salaries. The party in a statement strongly condemned the act and has demanded the reinstatement of all the doctors.

The AAP leader said that since doctors have not been paid for several months their families are finding it difficult to arrange groceries and hence approached the BJP for their due salaries but were instead fired from their job. "Such treatment of doctors who served the people of Delhi during the Corona pandemic is inhumane. The BJP, led by MCD, has abandoned all its humanity. First, they do not pay their employees for months and then fire them after they demand their salaries?," he said.

Pathak further said that the opposition's extent of corruption in the MCD is too evident as it has been at the forefront of selling Delhi's land, schools, and hospitals for throwaway prices to its own people.

"Where is all of MCD's money going? It seems to be going into the pockets of the BJP councillors and leaders, of course. This is why the MCD is on the verge of being bankrupt today," he added.