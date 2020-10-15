Infra projects by NOIDA, GNIDA to be ready by November

noida: The Noida Authority has expedited work on their projects which have got delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic and are expecting to open four them for public by the end of this month. "Four projects which include Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park in Sector 150, bio-diversity park in Sector 91, shooting range and indoor stadium at Noida stadium are expected to be open for public by October end or first week of November," a senior officer of Noida Authority said.



The idea of developing a park in the memory of Shaheed Bhagat Singh was proposed in 2016, however, the work started in April, 2018. Spread over 28 acres, the park has sculptures and shilp haat depicting life of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru and Batukeshwer Dutt.

The bio-diversity park in Sector 91 is spread in an area of 75 acres along with green belt area of 35 acres, where over 12,000 saplings have been planted.

The other two projects include a shooting range and indoor stadium at Noida stadium in sector 21A. Officials believe that the sportspersons will not have to move delhi to avail these facilities and will also encourage different sports.

Similarly, the Greater Noida industrial development Authority (GNIDA) has also announced to open Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik sports complex from October 15. Officials said that the sports complex will be opened in two phase starting from morning walks and jogging in first phase while the sports complex will be fully functional from November 1.

Meanwhile, the GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan along with senior authority officials, on Tuesday, held a meeting through video conference with the representatives of the South Korean based companies who are keen to set up electronics, mobile, microprocessor manufacturing and assembling units in Greater Noida. The Korean Chambers of Industry and Commerce have set up an UP chapter to coordinate with the state government.