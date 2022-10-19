Infant mauled by dog in society dies, locals protest

noida: Amid rising cases of dog attacks on humans, a one-year-old infant has lost his life after getting mauled by a stray dog at Lotus Boulevard in Sector 100 of Noida. Doctors said that the child's intestines were pulled out during the attack and he succumbed during treatment on late Monday night. The victim, son of daily wage labourers, was present near a construction site inside the society where his parents were involved in construction work of a road inside the society premises. A stray dog attacked him and by the time he could be rescued, the child was grievously injured.



A resident informed that the infant was rushed to nearby Yatharth hospital where he succumbed to injuries late on Monday night. Doctors at Yatharth hospital said that he was brutally attacked and his intestines were also pulled out during the attack.

While the police said that they didn't receive any complaint into the matter, the labour contractor, Viendra, who hired the labourers, said that the family has left to their hometown in Sighrauli of Madhya Pradesh to perform last rites of the infant.

"Police have not received any complaint in connection with the incident. Concerned departments have been directed to take appropriate actions into the matter," Rajneesh Verma, ACP-I, Noida said. Infuriated over the incident, around a hundred residents of the society resorted to jamming the roads to protest against the society apartment owners association (AOS) and the Noida Authority on Tuesday. They demanded actions against the Noida Authority officials for not taking any actions even after repeated complaints of stray dogs getting fed inside the society.

"Every second month, there is an incident of dog attack mostly at elders and children. Even after repeated complaints, there is no action taken up by NOIDA or AOA. We have also seen some people feeding strays in basements where they hide undervehicles and pose a threat of attacking residents," Vinod Garg, a resident of the society, said.

The residents have demanded that stray dogs should not be allowed to enter the society while there should be designated feeding points at green belts and areas where there is less frequent human movement. While there is no such feeding area outside any society in Greater Noida, there are a couple of societies in Noida which has made feeding points outside the society.

Meanwhile, the society witnessed a high voltage drama after Noida Authority sent a team of dog catchers to get hold of stray dogs in the area. There was a tiff between some animal right activists and residents of society as they resisted the authority teams to enter the society.

There was a heated argument between a woman, an advocate at Supreme Court, and a resident as she demanded autopsy reports of the infant to ascertain that he was killed in a dog attack. She tried to stop authority teams to enter society to rescue strays, but the dog catchers were able to catch over a dozen stray dogs from the society.