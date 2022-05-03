Infant & her mentally ill sister raped, mother, a daily wage labourer, seeks justice for children

New Delhi: A day after the Delhi Police arrested a 40-year-old man for raping an infant in Outer North Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, the police here said that they had arrested his friend too for raping the infant girl's 14-year-old mentally ill sister even as the girls' mother sat on the road on Monday seeking justice and capital punishment for the accused.



The incident in question took place on April 29, when Sandhya, a daily wage labourer, returned home to find that her daughters — aged 14 and 6 months — were missing. Desperate to find her children, Sandhya suddenly heard cried and screams and found the accused Kamal Malhotra and his friend Raju raping her daughters, according to the FIR in the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Yadav told Millennium Post that while the police had arrested Malhotra after a brief gunfight on Saturday, they had also now managed to arrest his friend Raju (34) on Monday.

The victims' mother, Sandhya told Millennium Post that she immediately tried to rescue her daughters from the two men who were raping the girls but the men quickly tried to kill her. She said that she somehow managed to escape from there with her daughters, who were immediately taken to the nearest hospital.

The infant was admitted to the ICU and regained consciousness only a day after she was admitted. Meanwhile, the police registered a case in the matter and started looking for the accused, both of whom have now been arrested. The police said that both men were intoxicated at the time of the incident and are being acted upon according to the law.

On Monday, Sandhya told Millennium Post, that they want the police and the administration to ensure justice in the case and that they wanted capital punishment for the accused.

"We hardly manage to earn Rs 300-350 daily but still survive in this city but this incident has changed our life. My elder daughter who is not mentally stable has been raped too and they were evil in the skin of human beings. We want capital punishment for both the accused who have destroyed the lives of our daughters. Now, what will we do? Where should we go to get justice for our daughters? She is an infant and one is not mentally stable. But I will not give up till I get justice for my daughters. I will fight till the end," Sandhya, 33, said.