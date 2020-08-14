Infant girl sold to raise two handicapped children rescued by DCW & Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday said that it had, along with the Delhi Police, rescued a 2.5-month-old girl child, who was sold and trafficked multiple times in the Capital. According to the investigation conducted by police, it was found that one Amanpreet had sold the child, his third daughter after her birth because he and his wife already had two children, both of whom were handicapped.



The police later said Amanpreet hoped to use the money he got from selling his third daughter to treat his first two children.

The Delhi Police said they received inputs that Amanpreet had sold his daughter for Rs 40,000 to a woman named Manisha in Jafrabad. However, Amanpreet later said he had sold the child in Madipur and police officials along with officials of the Delhi Commission for Women found a woman named Indu. Upon questioning, the DCW said that Indu revealed the infant was further sold to a woman named Radha in Sahkurpur.

The Delhi Police said that Manisha had sold the child to one Sanjay Mittal, who wanted to have a girl child and claimed that Mittal had paid Rs 80,000 for the girl. Police added that the transactions were conducted through two women namely, Deepa and Manju.

The DCW said, "After chasing the infant throughout the night at various locations, the baby was rescued today morning. The five accused namely- Amanpreet, Indu, Manju, Manisha and Radha have been arrested. An FIR has been registered and efforts to rehabilitate the infant are under process."

"We have been tracing the girl since Wednesday late night and have raided several places in an attempt to rescue the infant. The infant was successfully rescued and a big trafficking nexus exposed. The work of Delhi Police on this case is commendable and I thank them for the same. All 5 accused have been arrested. DCW will work on the rehabilitation of the infant," Maliwal said.

"The case is another example of Poverty leading to trafficking. Now the child is back with her mother," the Delhi Police said in a statement.