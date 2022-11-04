Industries other than those running on CNG and PNG to remain closed

noida: With air pollution across Delhi-NCR remain in severe category, the district administration of both Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad district have implemented slew of restrictions and issued guidelines.



As per an official letter issued from District Magistrate, GB Nagar's office, the schools for also the students till class VIII shall hold online classes of students. There has been a ban on entry of trucks and diesel vehicles in the district except BS-VI and those involved in providing essential commodities.

The order further stated that all the industries shall remain closed other than those running on CNG and PNG. There is also a complete ban on C&D activities and other construction activities.

Meanwhile, on the first day of orders on school, from Friday, to conduct online classes from.

1-VIll, some schools suspended Friday's classes as they were not prepared, others remained open and even sent buses to pick up and drop students.

While some parents said that it is difficult to manage online classes for children as they need to join offices. On Friday, Noida recorded AQI 406, Greater Noida AQl 425 and Ghaziabad AQl 411 — all in 'severe' category.