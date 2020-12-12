Industries along Delhi-Ggm E-way jittery

GURUGRAM: With protesting farmers camping at Delhi-Gurugram border, major industries located along the Expressway fear prospects of lower productivity in coming days.



Some of the prominent auto ancillaries like Hero, Honda, Maruti have their manufacturing bases along Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. In addition to this, various pharmaceutical units, garment creation outlets also have their factories along the Delhi Gurugram border.

Owners of factories highlight that if farmers are going to camp along the Delhi-Gurugram border, there may be a possibility that trucks that supply finished goods or bring raw materials would be stranded along the expressway. Also, blockade of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway may also affect employees and workers coming to work in factories.