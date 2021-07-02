'Indira Gandhi hosp ready for 3rd wave'

New Delhi: With Covid cases in the Capital on a downward trend after a brutal fourth wave here, the Delhi government is working on preparations for a possible next wave and continuing with this, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday inaugurated the newly-constructed Indira Gandhi Hospital's dialysis and pediatric ICU unit, saying that the hospital was now ready for a possible third wave.

Delhi on Thursday reported 93 new Covid infections and 4 more deaths from the virus with a daily positivity rate of around 0.12 per cent.

Active cases currently stand at 1,357. The inauguration of the much-awaited Indira Gandhi Hospital came on Doctors' Day, a day commemorating former West Bengal CM and renowned doctor Bidhan Chandra Roy.

Both Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Jain thanked doctors, nurses and paramedic personnel on the occasion for their exceptional service during the second wave of COVID-19 infections. Jain added that the 1,243-bedded hospital in Dwarka was now ready for the third wave. "Delhi Government is making world-class health facilities in Delhi for its citizens," he added. "Coronavirus is such a big problem and no government or institution can deal with it individually. We need to work together to combat it," Kejriwal said. The CM expressed gratitude towards charitable trusts, non-profit organisations, and the corporate sector

that stepped up during the tough time and lent a helping hand.