Indian Navy officer killed in accident on Yamuna Expressway

Greater Noida: In a tragic road accident, an under-training Indian Navy officer was killed while two of his other colleagues were injured after their car was hit by an unidentified vehicle at Yamuna Expressway in wee hours on Wednesday.



As per police officials, the incident took place around 3:45 am around 28 kms before the zero point towards Greater Noida. The deceased has been identified as Satish Chand Gangwar while among the injured are Kuldeep and Dhananjay Singh all from UP Naval unit in PAC lines at Prayagraj.

"The trio were staying at PAC lines in Prayagraj and were on the way to Delhi from Prayagraj in a Vitara Brezza car which belonged to one of them. As they reached Rabupura area at Yamuna Expressway, an unidentified vehicle hit their car from behind resulting in vehicle overturning," said Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police (zone-III), Gautam Buddh

Nagar.

The officer further said that a passerby alerted police and highway patrolling unit took the victims to nearby Kailash hospital where doctors declared one person dead on arrival while others have been admitted to the hospital during treatment.

"We are trying to trace the vehicle. The family of deceased officer has given a complaint to police against the unknown vehicle's driver," Singh added.