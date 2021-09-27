Indian archer thanks Delhi govt scheme after Silver at world event

New Delhi: Top Indian archer Abhishek Verma on Sunday dedicated his Silver medal in the Mix Team event at the 2021 World Archery Championships in the United States of America, to the Delhi government's Mission Excellence programme, which is a scheme to help sportspersons and athletes develop their sport into a valid career option.



Significantly, after the win at the event in South Dakota's Yankton, Verma, who is an Arjuna Award winner, took to Twitter and said, "Thanks @AAPDelhi for providing healthy environment and MISSION EXCELLENCE SCHEME to boost sports in DELHI. I won an Mix Team SILVER Medal at WORLD ARCHERY CHAMPIONSHIPS'21 at USA Hoping to see you very soon Sir!

@ArvindKejriwal @dilipkpandey @msisodia @AamAadmiParty"

However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal replied to his acknowledgment of the government scheme on Twitter. He said: "Congratulations Abhishek, we are so proud of you. With the Mission Excellence Scheme, we aim to support and nurture more athletes like you who can win medals for India. Looking forward to meeting you."

The Delhi government runs various programmes to help sportspersons in their careers. Of them, the Play and Progress scheme and Mission Excellence have nurtured many medal-winning athletes.

The Delhi government has said, "Under this, financial assistance is given for excellent training and coaching and sports equipment so that dreams of our players do not stop due to paucity of money."

Under the 'Play and Progress' programme, the Delhi government provides assistance of up to Rs 3 lakh to the players at the junior level and under the 'Mission Excellence' programme, players above 17 years of age are given financial assistance of up to Rs 16 lakh during their training.

After India's medal haul at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, the Delhi government had announced that it is on its way to establishing its own Delhi Sports University to help create and nurture medal-winning athletes and sportspersons.