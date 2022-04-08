Incubation centre at DSEU for Business Blasters finalists

New Delhi: The Delhi government will set up an incubation centre at the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) for the finalists of Business Blasters programme, according to an official statement.



The incubation centre at DSEU for Business Blasters will provide mentoring, training on business-related topics to students, working space, registration of businesses and compliance services, it added.

Reviewing the preparations for the incubation centre, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, said, "As compared to other startup incubators, this will be a unique space given the age of the incubatees. Some of the incubatees will be still in school while working on their startups."

These students have come a long way on the basis of their abilities and now they need

professional guidance to move further and establish their

startups as big companies in future, he said.

"As promised to them, this incubation centre will support them in all possible ways and guide them at every step of their entrepreneurial journey," he said.

He added that some students have already got their companies registered while some are in the process of registering.

As soon as they will get incubated at DSEU incubation centre, they will have enough support for a smooth

entrepreneurship journey, Sisodia was quoted as saying in the statement.