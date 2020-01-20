Include Muslims or remove names of other religions: Najeeb Jung on CAA

NEW DELHI: Najeeb Jung, the former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on Monday amid ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act addressed a gathering of Jamia Millia Islamia university students and other protesters and emphasised that the Act needs a revamp, and the protests will abate if it is made inclusive.



"I feel that the Citizenship Amendment Act needs a revamp. They should either include Muslims or remove other names [of religions]. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls these people and talks, the matter will be resolved," he said. "There should be talks. Only then will a solution come out. How will the solution come if we don't talk?" Jung said.

Jung also urged the students to keep the stage and the protest secular and not let any religious group or any individual to modify the protest or cause some damage. Jung also went on to say that the the economy is suffering, shops are closed, buses are not plying and losses are being incurred.

Jung who once served as the Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia University insisted that talks are a must with the protesters to solve the imbroglio. "When Anna Hazare movement had happened (2011), the Congress government at the Centre was ready to talk to the agitators. Why is the present government not ready to have such a dialogue? There should be talks," he said.

Jung also asked the students not to step back from the protest. He said that this protest might cost them some months but they should not back and should continue the protest. The students who have been protesting since December 15, began an indefinite round-the-clock sit-in outside the campus on Wednesday as they intensified their agitation against the CAA and the NRC.