Incessant rains inundate several areas, Dwarka road swallows car

New Delhi: Heavy rain caused waterlogging and traffic snarls in many parts of the city on Monday, with the IMD declaring that incessant rains are likely to continue in the Capital for the next 24 hours.



As weary Delhiites resigned themselves to another rained-out day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held out the promise of a better tomorrow with a world-class drainage system soon.

People took to social media to upload videos of waterlogged streets, markets and colonies. In some of the videos, people were seen wading through knee-deep water in Najafgarh and Narela markets.

Waterlogging was also reported on many road stretches, including ITO, Ring Road and Mathura Road, Pul Prahladpur underpass, Ring Road, areas near Pragati Maidan, Palam, Kirari, Rohtak Road and Dhaula Kuan.

The city woke up to incessant overnight rains on Monday morning having received 70 mm rain till 8.30 am that caused waterlogging in several parts of the city.

The national capital is expected to continue receiving moderate rainfall with some isolated intense spells for the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

Traffic police officials said the vehicular movement on the Pul Prahladpur stretch in southeast Delhi had to be shut due to waterlogging in the underpass.

A portion of a road caved-in in Dwarka's Sector-18 as well, due to heavy rains following which a police constable's car submerged into it.

According to municipal data, waterlogging was seen at around 37 locations in the SDMC areas, including Lajpat Nagar-2, Darya Ganj, RK Puram, Hauz Khas, Saket, Janakpuri, Tilak Nagar etc.

Nineteen tree uprooting incidents and six cases of wall collapse were reported in the area under SDMC jurisdiction. Many trees were also uprooted in the Connaught Place area. According to the data from the North MCD, only seven complaints of waterlogging were recorded till Monday afternoon.

Not just road stretches, many low-lying areas, including colonies and markets, were inundated as well. The waterlogging led to heavy traffic snarls at many stretches in the city.

Public Works Department (PWD) officials said waterlogging complaints were being dealt with on a priority basis. "Our field staff along with senior engineers are on the ground. Water is being removed from streets," an official said.

Significantly, The PWD here has cancelled the leaves of its engineering staff till September 30 to ensure there is no waterlogging in the city during the monsoon season, officials added. The department has also asked officials to recall the engineering staff already on leave and cancel sanctioned leaves, except in case of health issues or an "unprecedented situation".