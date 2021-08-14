Inauguration of first smog tower likely on August 23

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to inaugurate the national Capital's first smog tower at Connaught Place on August 23, Delhi government officials said on Friday.



The construction of the smog tower has been completed and the inauguration will happen on August 23 instead of August 15, an official said requesting anonymity.

The over 20-metre-tall structure, being set up to improve air quality in a radius of around 1 km, was supposed to be ready by June 15.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai had earlier said the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the construction work of the smog tower. The Delhi cabinet had approved the pilot project in October last year. The smog tower will be able to purify 1,000 cubic metres of air per second, according to Rai.

A two-year pilot study will be undertaken to ascertain the effectiveness of the smog tower after it becomes operational, the official quoted above said.

Meanwhile, sultry weather conditions prevailed in the nationalCapital on Friday with the maximum temperature settling at 36.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

Humidity levels oscillated between 78 per cent and 44 per cent.