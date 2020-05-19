Inadequate screening puts Ggm's public healthcare system in crisis

gurugram: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Gurugram has crossed the 200-mark. With number of infected patients increasing by the day, the major concern is how a large number of menial and blue collar workers are getting affected by the deadly virus.



Despite the claims by the Gurugram public health department of doing mass screenings and testings on the persons having symptoms, a large number of urban slums in Gurugram have not had any health worker coming. Even in the sealed areas which comprises a large number of industrial areas many remain unscreened. In Daruhera, for example, an industrial area that has witnessed a spate of COVID-19 cases, only 5000 persons have been screened. The total population of the area is estimated to be over 25,000.

The Gurugram district administration officially took over the control of six private hospitals. The move was directed to increase the bed capacity for the patients infected by COVID-19.

In addition to the inadequate public healthcare facilities, what is adding to the concern of the health officials is the stigma attached to COVID-19. Four patients who were found positive with COVID-19 ran away from the hospital, where they were getting treated. They were held afterwards by the police. "I want to reiterate that COVID-19 cases in Gurugram are not as severe. There should be no stigma attached to the disease and you can get alright with proper treatment," said a senior official from Gurugram Health department.