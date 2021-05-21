In South Delhi, mobile app for property tax

New Delhi: To make it easier for Delhi residents to file property taxes during the ongoing pandemic, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) launched a mobile application on Thursday in order to 'provide an easy and hassle-free platform'. Through this app, property taxpayers can now file their taxes and make payments from the safety of their homes.



SDMC, which is the nodal agency in-charge for this process for all three MCDs (South, North and East Delhi Municipal Corporations) has made the facility available for residents across the city.

The app can be downloaded via a link available on the MCD website (mcdonline.nic.in). Users can use their mobile numbers to register/login. Thereafter, under the link 'Registered Property Details', taxpayers will have to click on 'PayTax' for the desired UPIC and will have to select the financial year and will have to click the 'Submit' option.

Under 'Pay Tax', taxpayers will have to click 'Tax Calculations for Selected Financial Year' and will have to pay the tax amount through debit card, credit card and netbanking. Receipt can be downloaded once payment will be made.

SDMC said that it is also ensuring digitization of property tax details that had been manually received last year and till date nearly 1 lakh returns have been digitized. With the move, taxpayers can go through the details of last year and can pay their property tax.