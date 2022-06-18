In situ rehabilitation: DDA conducts second phase of draw for allotment of flats

New Delhi: Draw of lots for allotment of flats to 903 beneficiaries were conducted on Friday under an in situ rehabilitation scheme of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), officials said.



DDA has constructed 3,024 flats for the residents of Bhoomiheen Camp at Kalkaji Extension area under the scheme, and the first phase of the draw was conducted in February this year, they said.

As many as 2,890 households were found to have existed at JJ camp in the preliminary survey, the DDA said in a statement.

Under in situ rehabilitation, multi-storey flats have been built at the very same location where the camp earlier existed.

First phase of draw of lots was conducted in February 2022 for the allotment of flats to their JJ households who were found eligible for the rehabilitation by the Eligibility Determination Committee (EDC). Thereafter, allotment-cum-demand letters were issued to the allottees, it said.

"Giving fillip to the in situ rehabilitation project, the Delhi Development Authority today conducted draw for 903 beneficiaries of Bhoomiheen Camp, A-14 Kalkaji Extension. This is the second phase of the draw and allotment-cum-demand letters will be issued online to the beneficiaries," it added.

In the first phase of draw of lots, allotment-cum-demand letters were issued to

673 eligible households, the DDA said.

"The draw of lots for the remaining eligible beneficiaries will be conducted within fortnight. The flats will be allotted on payment of Rs 1,42,000 (including Rs 30,000 as maintenance charge for five years," the statement said.