In S Delhi, parking near liquor stores could get difficult

New Delhi: After sealing several liquor stores in their area, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) might start restricting parking near liquor stores to ensure there is no traffic congestion and proper safety is maintained on SDMC roads.



The idea to restrict parking near liquor stores was brought in front of SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan during the House session by Congress leader and SDMC Councillor Abhishek Dutt, who stated that the liquor stores are causing people a lot of problems. Under the New Excise Policy by the Delhi government, approximately 850 stores were opened. As per SDMC leader, many of the stores have been opened in residential areas and small markets, which has led to heavy traffic congestion around those areas. Dutt said that due to the stores, there is overcrowding and people have no space to drive or walk, therefore, it will be beneficial to make areas around liquor stores no parking zones. Suryan said that there will be no illegal parking near liquor stores. All three Delhi Municipal Corporations — South, North and East have raised issues with the new excise policy and in protest have sealed several liquor stores. BJP Delhi president Adesh Gupta had previously threatened to seal all illegal liquor stores. The three MCDs have sealed several stores stating that they violated the Delhi Master Provision Plan.