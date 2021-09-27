In plateauing Sept, 3 Covid deaths reported so far, positivity at 0.05 %

New Delhi: The spread of Covid-19 in the Capital is now the slowest ever since the pandemic began here with



Delhi on its way to reporting the least number of Covid-19 deaths in a month this September with just three having been reported so far.

And with the daily case positivity rate consistently oscillating between the 0.05 and 0.1 per cent mark, the number of recoveries so far have outnumbered new infections reported this month — with testing consistent around 69,000 to 70,000 samples a day.

According to a review of official health bulletins issued by the Health Department of the Delhi government for the month of September, the Capital has reported 862 new Covid-19 infections so far, with recoveries reaching 925.

On Sunday, the Delhi government reported 29 new Covid-19 cases with zero deaths from the virus and a daily positivity rate of 0.05 per cent. Active cases came further down to 371 on Sunday and have been going up and down between 350 and 420. A large part of the much-awaited plateauing of cases has been of course due to the rapid vaccination being undertaken by the Delhi government across its over 1,100 centres at over 500 locations.

And while the Centre's supply of vaccines has been erratic and insufficient according to statements made by Deputy CM Sisodia, the city has managed to so far administer over 1.71 crore doses of vaccines.

Moreover, on several days this month, the Delhi government has crossed the 2 lakh-mark for vaccinations per day.

In fact, on Saturday, the Capital administered Covid vaccine doses to over 2.09 lakh people with over 1.27 lakh of them getting the second dose, according to official data.

Moreover, the Delhi government has already announced that it has vaccinated a majority of its eligible population with at least one dose of the vaccine.

Despite the availability of foreign-made vaccines like Sputnik-V at private centres, the most common vaccine to have been administered has been Covishield, the one developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca and manufactured by SII here.