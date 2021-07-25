In one year, 14 banks in city report Rs 88L in fake notes

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have now registered cases on the complaints of over half a dozen banks after they reported to them that in the last one year they had received Fake Indian Currency Notes worth Rs 88 lakh as deposits

As per the official, the Delhi Police have registered 14 cases under Section 489 C (Possession of forged or counterfeit currency notes or bank notes) after they received complaints from 14 banks, which included four public sector banks.

The cases were registered from July 20 to July 23 this year. The banks have provided the FICN details from July 2020 to June 2021. The data accessed by Millennium Post showed that nearly 1.90 lakh worth of counterfeit notes were reported by public sector banks and more than Rs 86 lakh by private banks.

According to officials, during the investigation, they have found that most of the FICN were found inside the bundle of currencies. "There is a possibility that some people had mixed the counterfeit money in between the bundle real rupees notes," one official said.

Most of the fake notes were Rs 100 and Rs 500. "Banks reported that over 7,300 FICN of Rs 100 and over 4,500 of Rs 500 were recovered," according to information available with the police.

Axis bank reported over Rs 18 lakh in over 6,100 counterfeit notes. Whereas HDFC bank claimed that their office was holding 5,298 FICN pieces worth more than Rs 15 lakh. Kotak Mahindra Bank claimed that they recovered 2,149 fake notes worth more than Rs 8 lakh.

Bank of Baroda, reported that from July 2020 to December that year, they had recieved 158 FICN worth Rs 7,29,50 but this year till June, they found 190 fake notes worth Rs 7,58,00.

In DCB bank, only five counterfeit notes were reported. During the investigation, these notes are sent to FSL for further inquiry. "We conduct a detailed investigation and try to find out the money trail which can lead to the arrest of the person who was involved in the act," the official said. Not only in Delhi, but fake notes recovered from different states were also registered for probe with the Delhi Police.

As per an official, during a pandemic, they witnessed a sharp decrease in FICN cases as the lockdown was imposed. "We have seen that during lockdown factories, markets were closed. Most of the people started paying the money through different online payment modes," the official said.

In few cases, where the accused were arrested, FICN were prepared at the local level through printers. Only in one case, money was pumped through another country.